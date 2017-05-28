Cesc Fabregas refuses to fully commit himself to Chelsea but says that he is prepared to work hard to start more regularly next season.

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has hinted that he will remain at the club this summer despite being left frustrated by his lack of starts.

The 30-year-old featured from the off in just 13 of the Blues' 38 games during their Premier League-winning campaign, while also finding himself benched for the FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal on Saturday evening.

Fabregas has been linked with a move to Italian football after three years in West London, and Jose Mourinho is also thought to be a fan at Manchester United, but the Spaniard is prepared to battle for more regular playing time under Antonio Conte next term.

"I am not upset and I have nothing against Antonio. He has done a fantastic job," he told reporters. "I think I have a very good relationship with him. He has been honest with me and me with him. I understand his idea of football very, very well. I like it a lot.

"Every player wants to play more. This is in the genes of a winner. I am one of them and I will never put my head down or hands down. I want to fight. [I'm] not necessarily [wanting to leave Chelsea], but, in football, you can never say never. Everything can happen.

"I feel loved by the fans here. Every time I have played, I have shown I can play at the top level in this team, by far. It is all about trying to change the manager's decision, but he wants what's best for the team."

Fabregas still proved to be one of Chelsea's key players this term, playing a direct part in 19 goals in all competitions as they narrowly missed out on the double.