AC Milan 'renew interest in Cesc Fabregas'

AC Milan have reportedly reignited their interest in Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old has a little over two years remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge, but speculation over his future has arisen in the past two windows due to his lack of regular first-team football.

Fabregas has started just four Premier League matches since the turn of the year as Antonio Conte continues with his preferred central midfield partnership of N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic.

Conte was understood to be open to offers for the Spaniard last summer, and the Daily Mirror reports that he would also consider selling him this year as he looks to revamp his midfield.

The player himself is keen to stay in West London, but Italian giants AC Milan are reportedly lining up a bid in an attempt to lure him to the San Siro.

Fabregas has made 29 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea this season, scoring six goals.