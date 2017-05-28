Chelsea captain John Terry insists that he will take time to make a decision over his next career move once he ends his 22-year stay at Stamford Bridge.

The 36-year-old will end his time at Stamford Bridge when his contract expires this summer and is yet to announce whether he will retire or look to continue his career elsewhere.

A number of Premier League clubs have been credited with an interest in the former England skipper, while lucrative moves to the United States or China have also been suggested.

"I am going away, I need a good week away just to reflect. It doesn't help because it's heart-breaking, going out like that and losing. It's the last time probably at Wembley as a player. Hopefully one day I'll be back here as a manager, that's kind of the ambition. It has been difficult for me actually as a player because I've been looking to do coaching for the last year," he told reporters.

"Every time we get a day off, you've got a coaching session planned and then you think 'okay, I am going to spend it with the family'. The next thing you know the season has finished and you've kind of missed out on a few sessions and everything. But if I do stop or if I do carry on playing, I will press on in that regardless. I do want to be a manager.

"I think I've got too much to give and I've learned too much not to pass that on, whether that's initially to a younger generation or eventually at this level. Listen, this is the target: being here managing a top side. Really, honestly, I've not thought about [the next move] too much.

"And every time I do go to think about it, you go 'we've got Arsenal', 'we've got this game coming up' and you know (it's of) massive importance as well to the football club. For me, just honestly, genuinely and everyone keeps asking me and no-one believes me when I say that I've not got anything sorted. I've got options but nothing sorted or in stone or anything like that. But it's always good to have options."

Terry made 717 appearances for Chelsea throughout his career, scoring 67 goals.