Bournemouth have ended their interest in signing departing Chelsea captain John Terry, according to reports.

Terry will end his 22-year stay at Stamford Bridge this summer but is yet to make a final decision whether he will retire from the sport entirely, with a number of clubs thought to be interested in the former England skipper.

The 36-year-old has played only a bit-part role in Chelsea's title-winning season, having lost his place in the team since Antonio Conte switched to a 3-4-3 formation in September.

Terry may be reluctant to join another Premier League team due to his long-standing connection with Chelsea, but Bournemouth were thought to be considering a bid in order to bring in extra experience in their backline.

However, The Express reports that Eddie Howe has now withdrawn his interest due to the club's pursuit of Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe, who is understood to be on the brink of a move to the Vitality Stadium.

Howe is reluctant to use up a large chunk of the club's wage bill on two ageing players and will instead look to recruit Terry's Chelsea teammate Nathan Ake, who spent the first half of the season on loan with the Cherries.