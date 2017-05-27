New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Bournemouth 'not interested in John Terry'

John Terry poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Bournemouth reportedly end their pursuit of Chelsea captain John Terry due to the imminent arrival of Jermain Defoe at the club.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 20:17 UK

Bournemouth have ended their interest in signing departing Chelsea captain John Terry, according to reports.

Terry will end his 22-year stay at Stamford Bridge this summer but is yet to make a final decision whether he will retire from the sport entirely, with a number of clubs thought to be interested in the former England skipper.

The 36-year-old has played only a bit-part role in Chelsea's title-winning season, having lost his place in the team since Antonio Conte switched to a 3-4-3 formation in September.

Terry may be reluctant to join another Premier League team due to his long-standing connection with Chelsea, but Bournemouth were thought to be considering a bid in order to bring in extra experience in their backline.

However, The Express reports that Eddie Howe has now withdrawn his interest due to the club's pursuit of Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe, who is understood to be on the brink of a move to the Vitality Stadium.

Howe is reluctant to use up a large chunk of the club's wage bill on two ageing players and will instead look to recruit Terry's Chelsea teammate Nathan Ake, who spent the first half of the season on loan with the Cherries.

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Read Next:
Howe hoping to attract big-name players
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for John Terry, Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe, Jermain Defoe, Nathan Ake, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Alexis Sanchez is congratulated by Granit Xhaka after scoring during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Result: Aaron Ramsey wins gripping FA Cup final for Arsenal
 Danny Welbeck makes a close-range attempt during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Danny Welbeck: 'It was a great team performance'
Bournemouth 'not interested in Terry'Team News: Mertesacker starts for ArsenalMertesacker: 'I've never played in a back three'Why Ross Barkley should stay at EvertonHazard: 'I don't care about comparisons'
Wenger shrugs off 'favourites' tagBlues to offer Antonio Conte £40m deal?Eden Hazard: 'We must build something'Antonio Conte wants long-term Chelsea stayCourtois aims to go down in Chelsea history
> Chelsea Homepage
More Bournemouth News
John Terry poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Bournemouth 'not interested in John Terry'
 Bournemouth defender Steve Cook in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Vitality Stadium on October 15, 2016
Steve Cook pens long-term deal with Bournemouth
 Sunderland's Jermain Defoe during the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
Jermain Defoe 'agrees three-year deal with Bournemouth'
Bournemouth hold talks with Defoe?Result: Bournemouth secure top-half finishTeam News: Slimani in for LeicesterFrancis: 'Howe can lead us to Europe'Preview: Leicester City vs. Bournemouth
Howe hoping to attract big-name playersHowe delighted with Bournemouth seasonCook: 'I plan long stay at Bournemouth'Howe hails "outstanding" ShakespeareBournemouth to bid £30m for Chelsea pair?
> Bournemouth Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 