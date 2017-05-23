A report claims that Jermain Defoe is on the brink of officially joining Bournemouth on a three-year deal after agreeing terms with the Cherries.

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has been offered a three-year deal with Bournemouth worth £130,000 a week, according to a report.

The 34-year-old is free to leave the Stadium of Light this summer following the Black Cats' relegation from the Premier League.

It was reported on Monday that Bournemouth, for whom Defoe had a stint on loan with 17 years ago, had jumped to the front of the queue to land his signature by holding initial talks.

The Sun claims that a deal has now been struck and confirmation of a transfer will soon be made, with the England international being handed a contract that could see him remain at the Vitality Stadium until his 37th birthday.

Defoe, who top-scored for Sunderland this season with 15 goals, is also understood to have attracted strong interest from Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace.