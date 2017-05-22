Bournemouth reportedly hold talks with Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe, who is free to leave the Stadium of Light.

Striker Jermain Defoe has reportedly held talks with Bournemouth over a potential transfer during the summer.

After Sunderland's relegation from the Premier League, the 34-year-old is allowed to leave the Stadium of Light due to a clause in his contract.

He has a number of admirers in the top flight but according to Sky Sports News, Bournemouth have made an early move to get a deal over the line.

Defoe is no stranger to life on the south coast after playing 31 times for the Cherries during a loan spell from West Ham United at the start of his career.

A year was also spent at Portsmouth between 2008 and 2009 and although Defoe is likely to bide his time before making a final decision, it appears that Bournemouth currently lead the race for his signature.

Manager Eddie Howe has admitted that he is looking to add high-profile players to his squad after they finish the season in ninth position in the Premier League table.