Bournemouth hold talks with Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe?

Sunderland's Jermain Defoe during the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
Bournemouth reportedly hold talks with Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe, who is free to leave the Stadium of Light.
Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 at 17:57 UK

Striker Jermain Defoe has reportedly held talks with Bournemouth over a potential transfer during the summer.

After Sunderland's relegation from the Premier League, the 34-year-old is allowed to leave the Stadium of Light due to a clause in his contract.

He has a number of admirers in the top flight but according to Sky Sports News, Bournemouth have made an early move to get a deal over the line.

Defoe is no stranger to life on the south coast after playing 31 times for the Cherries during a loan spell from West Ham United at the start of his career.

A year was also spent at Portsmouth between 2008 and 2009 and although Defoe is likely to bide his time before making a final decision, it appears that Bournemouth currently lead the race for his signature.

Manager Eddie Howe has admitted that he is looking to add high-profile players to his squad after they finish the season in ninth position in the Premier League table.

Simon Francis in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Sunderland's Jermain Defoe during the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
