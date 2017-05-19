New Transfer Talk header

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe believes that his side are now established enough in the Premier League to begin attracting higher calibre signings.
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has claimed that his side will be able to start attracting higher calibre players after they secured a third consecutive season in the Premier League.

The Cherries have been linked with summer moves for the likes of John Terry, Asmir Begovic, Nathan Ake and Jermain Defoe, the latter of whom spent a loan spell at the club earlier in his career.

Howe acknowledged that the club would have been a risk for any players during their first two seasons in the top flight, but believes that they are now established enough to attract higher profile targets.

"The two years in the Premier League certainly help (attract players)," he told reporters.

"The first year there is a hesitation before wanting to commit to the club because they don't just want to be a Premier League player for one season, and a lot of players have that in mind.

"The fact we have been able to stay in the Premier League for two years gives us a stronger base to appeal to those players."

Bournemouth take on Leicester City on the final day of the season knowing that they will finish in the top half of the table if they avoid defeat.

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Vitality Stadium on October 15, 2016
