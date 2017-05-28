New Transfer Talk header

Michy Batshuayi hints he would be open to loan move

Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi suggests that he would be open to a loan move away from the club next season.
By , Staff Reporter
Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has suggested that he would be open to leaving the club on loan next season.

The 23-year-old was firmly behind Diego Costa in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge during Chelsea's title-winning season, with his one and only start of the campaign coming in the penultimate game.

The likes of AS Monaco, West Ham United and newly-promoted Newcastle United have been linked with a loan move for the Belgian in order to give him more regular first-team football in the build-up to the 2018 World Cup, and Batshuayi is happy to go wherever Chelsea want him.

"Honestly, I'm not trying to think too much [about my future]," he told Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad.

"I'm trying 200%. After that it will up to the board and the coach to make a decision. I'm a player and I'll go wherever Chelsea sends me."

Batshuayi ended the season with four goals in his final three league outings, including the strike which clinched the title for Chelsea.

Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
