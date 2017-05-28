Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi suggests that he would be open to a loan move away from the club next season.

The 23-year-old was firmly behind Diego Costa in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge during Chelsea's title-winning season, with his one and only start of the campaign coming in the penultimate game.

The likes of AS Monaco, West Ham United and newly-promoted Newcastle United have been linked with a loan move for the Belgian in order to give him more regular first-team football in the build-up to the 2018 World Cup, and Batshuayi is happy to go wherever Chelsea want him.

"Honestly, I'm not trying to think too much [about my future]," he told Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad.

"I'm trying 200%. After that it will up to the board and the coach to make a decision. I'm a player and I'll go wherever Chelsea sends me."

Batshuayi ended the season with four goals in his final three league outings, including the strike which clinched the title for Chelsea.