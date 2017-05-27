Premier League sides West Ham United and Newcastle United are both reportedly keen on a move for 18-year-old Watford winger Dion Pereira.

The 18-year-old winger made several appearances for the Hornets during the latter stages of the season, but is yet to sign a professional deal at Vicarage Road.

According to the Evening Standard, Slaven Bilic and Rafael Benitez appear keen on the youngster, who has been at Watford since featuring as part of the club's youth setup.

Pereira was named the club's young player of the year recently and should the left-footed wide-man depart, the club would likely be entitled to some form of compensation.

As well as the Hammers and Newcastle, it has also been suggested that newly-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion could be monitoring Pereira's situation.