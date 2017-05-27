New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Ham United , Newcastle United want Watford youngster Dion Pereira?

A general view of Vicarage Road, home of Watford on May 4, 2013
© Getty Images
Premier League sides West Ham United and Newcastle United are both reportedly keen on a move for 18-year-old Watford winger Dion Pereira.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 11:57 UK

Both West Ham United and Newcastle United are reportedly considering making approaches for Watford youngster Dion Pereira.

The 18-year-old winger made several appearances for the Hornets during the latter stages of the season, but is yet to sign a professional deal at Vicarage Road.

According to the Evening Standard, Slaven Bilic and Rafael Benitez appear keen on the youngster, who has been at Watford since featuring as part of the club's youth setup.

Pereira was named the club's young player of the year recently and should the left-footed wide-man depart, the club would likely be entitled to some form of compensation.

As well as the Hammers and Newcastle, it has also been suggested that newly-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion could be monitoring Pereira's situation.

Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Read Next:
Newcastle, Brighton 'in Abraham battle'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dion Pereira, Slaven Bilic, Rafael Benitez, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Manchester City's Pablo Zabaleta during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 15, 2017
West Ham United announce Pablo Zabaleta signing
 A general view of Vicarage Road, home of Watford on May 4, 2013
West Ham United , Newcastle United want Watford youngster Dion Pereira?
 Enner Valencia in action for Everton against Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Everton 'to walk away from deal to sign Enner Valencia'
Bilic: West Ham after "game-changers"West Ham 'closing in on Zabaleta deal'Report: Chelsea eye Manuel LanziniResult: West Ham end season with win at BurnleyTeam News: Ogbonna starts for West Ham
Gold not looking to West Ham youthBilic: 'Hammers aiming for top six'West Ham to hold talks with Slaven Bilic?Byram focused on becoming Hammers regularLacazette to leave Lyon this summer
> West Ham United Homepage
More Newcastle United News
A general view of Vicarage Road, home of Watford on May 4, 2013
West Ham United , Newcastle United want Watford youngster Dion Pereira?
 Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion 'in Tammy Abraham battle'
 ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
Newcastle United join race for William Carvalho?
Newcastle sign Atsu on permanent dealNewcastle 'want Michy Batshuayi on loan'Newcastle keen on Pires, Gray?Palace, Newcastle keen on Ashley Barnes?Derby slap £10m price tag on Ince?
Newcastle to revive move for Cairney?PL clubs eye Boudebouz signing?Atsu 'agrees terms with Newcastle'Atsu 'in talks over permanent Toon move'EFL records best attendances in 58 years
> Newcastle United Homepage
More Watford News
A general view of Vicarage Road, home of Watford on May 4, 2013
West Ham United , Newcastle United want Watford youngster Dion Pereira?
 Troy Deeney celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Watford on February 13, 2016
West Bromwich Albion prepared to offer Troy Deeney £100,000 per week?
 Hull City manager Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Report: Marco Silva in advanced talks with Watford over vacant managerial job
Watford close to sealing Colley deal?Report: Watford want £35m for DeeneyAlaves boss in running for Watford job?Wagner plays down speculation over futureNiang keen to avoid Watford transfer?
Marco Silva decides to leave Hull City?Ranieri dismisses Watford "rumours"Schmidt in running for Watford job?Leeds to exercise one-year Monk extensionResult: City put five past Hornets to claim third
> Watford Homepage
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
A general view of Vicarage Road, home of Watford on May 4, 2013
West Ham United , Newcastle United want Watford youngster Dion Pereira?
 Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion 'in Tammy Abraham battle'
 Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Antonio Conte named LMA Manager of the Year following Chelsea's title success
Stockdale 'turns down new Brighton deal'Brighton agree deal to sign GrossRuben Loftus-Cheek to request loan move?Brighton 'keen on Fraizer Campbell'Brighton keen on Liverpool stalwart Lucas?
Agent: 'Ryan could move to England'Stewart 'to leave Liverpool this summer'Brighton turn attention to Valencia keeper?Toure to choose promoted club over City?Stephens signs new Brighton contract
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 