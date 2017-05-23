Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez reportedly earmarks Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi as a possible transfer target this summer.

The newly-promoted Magpies have already begun strengthening their squad following their immediate return to the Premier League, last week agreeing a deal to sign Christian Atsu from Chelsea when the transfer window reopens.

The Daily Mirror now reports that Benitez will once again look to raid his former club for Batshuayi, who he believes could be available on loan.

The Belgian joined Chelsea for £33m last summer but was limited to a bit-part role and made his one and only league start of the campaign in the penultimate game of the season.

Batshuayi scored four goals in Chelsea's last three games, though, including the title-winning strike at West Bromwich Albion earlier this month.

Benitez has reportedly been given a transfer kitty of up to £100m to strengthen his squad and is hopeful that the prospect of offering Batshuayi more regular first-team football will convince Chelsea to loan him out.

In all, Batshuayi made 27 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions this season, scoring nine goals.