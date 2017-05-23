New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Newcastle United 'want Michy Batshuayi on loan'

Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez reportedly earmarks Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi as a possible transfer target this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 15:44 UK

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has reportedly identified Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi as a possible transfer target this summer.

The newly-promoted Magpies have already begun strengthening their squad following their immediate return to the Premier League, last week agreeing a deal to sign Christian Atsu from Chelsea when the transfer window reopens.

The Daily Mirror now reports that Benitez will once again look to raid his former club for Batshuayi, who he believes could be available on loan.

The Belgian joined Chelsea for £33m last summer but was limited to a bit-part role and made his one and only league start of the campaign in the penultimate game of the season.

Batshuayi scored four goals in Chelsea's last three games, though, including the title-winning strike at West Bromwich Albion earlier this month.

Benitez has reportedly been given a transfer kitty of up to £100m to strengthen his squad and is hopeful that the prospect of offering Batshuayi more regular first-team football will convince Chelsea to loan him out.

In all, Batshuayi made 27 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions this season, scoring nine goals.

A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on January 31, 2015
Read Next:
Eduardo signs new Chelsea contract
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Michy Batshuayi, Rafael Benitez, Christian Atsu, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Tianjin Quanjian play down move for Chelsea striker Diego Costa
 Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Antonio Conte named LMA Manager of the Year following Chelsea's title success
 Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Newcastle United 'want Michy Batshuayi on loan'
Eduardo signs new Chelsea contractAtletico 'keeping track of Diego Costa'Moses: 'All Chelsea players love Conte'FA wants betting info on Terry substitutionCuadrado finalises Juventus deal
Cahill hails "fantastic" Terry send-offReport: Real Madrid want N'Golo KanteChelsea to rival Barcelona for Sanchez?Conte: 'Terry deserved special send-off'John Terry vows to return to Chelsea
> Chelsea Homepage
More Newcastle United News
Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Newcastle United 'want Michy Batshuayi on loan'
 Andre Gray in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Report: Newcastle United interested in Gabriel Pires, Andre Gray
 Ashley Barnes and Ragnar Klavan in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Crystal Palace, Newcastle United keen on Ashley Barnes?
Derby slap £10m price tag on Ince?Newcastle to revive move for Cairney?PL clubs eye Boudebouz signing?Atsu 'agrees terms with Newcastle'Atsu 'in talks over permanent Toon move'
EFL records best attendances in 58 yearsNewcastle looking to sign Man City duo?Benitez confirms Newcastle United stayToure to choose promoted club over City?Benitez plays down talk of Reina move
> Newcastle United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 