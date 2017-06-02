Agent Mino Raiola claims that Mario Balotelli is on the radar of Borussia Dortmund and Marseille, having seen his short-term deal with French side Nice expire.

The 26-year-old enjoyed an impressive season-long spell with French club Nice, scoring 15 times in Ligue 1 to help his side to a third-place finish.

Balotelli's form has seen him linked to a number of clubs in recent weeks, most recently Las Palmas and Antalyaspor, but agent Raiola claims that other teams are also interested which could spark a battle for his signature.

"Balotelli trusts me," Raiola told Corriere dello Sport. "I am picky and he knows it. Will he remain at Nice? We will see. He is wanted by Borussia Dortmund and Marseille.

"His performances at Nice have been positive, though Mario has to give much more because he doesn't have many more chances. At the same time, I'm happy to see him very empowered in his role as a father."

Balotelli has also spent time with Liverpool and AC Milan in the past three seasons, failing to make an impact at either club.