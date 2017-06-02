New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Agent: 'Mario Balotelli wanted by Borussia Dortmund, Marseille'

Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against Czech Republic during their World Cup qualifier on September 10, 2013
© AFP
Agent Mino Raiola claims that Mario Balotelli is on the radar of Borussia Dortmund and Marseille, having seen his short-term deal with French side Nice expire.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 17:07 UK

Free agent Mario Balotelli is a summer transfer target for Borussia Dortmund and Marseille, according to agent Mino Raiola.

The 26-year-old enjoyed an impressive season-long spell with French club Nice, scoring 15 times in Ligue 1 to help his side to a third-place finish.

Balotelli's form has seen him linked to a number of clubs in recent weeks, most recently Las Palmas and Antalyaspor, but agent Raiola claims that other teams are also interested which could spark a battle for his signature.

"Balotelli trusts me," Raiola told Corriere dello Sport. "I am picky and he knows it. Will he remain at Nice? We will see. He is wanted by Borussia Dortmund and Marseille.

"His performances at Nice have been positive, though Mario has to give much more because he doesn't have many more chances. At the same time, I'm happy to see him very empowered in his role as a father."

Balotelli has also spent time with Liverpool and AC Milan in the past three seasons, failing to make an impact at either club.

Francesco Totti of AS Roma looks during the pre-season friendly match between AS Roma and Bursaspor Kulubu on July 21, 2013
Read Next:
Antalyaspor interested in Totti, Balotelli?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mario Balotelli, Mino Raiola, Football
Your Comments
More Borussia Dortmund News
Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against Czech Republic during their World Cup qualifier on September 10, 2013
Agent: 'Mario Balotelli wanted by Borussia Dortmund, Marseille'
 Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund to chase Celtic striker Moussa Dembele?
 Former international player of the Netherlands Giovanni Van Bronckhorst looks on prior to the start of the International friendly match between Netherlands and Switzerland on November 11, 2011
Giovanni van Bronckhorst 'favourite for Borussia Dortmund post'
Nice deny Lucien Favre, Dortmund talksDortmund: 'No bids for Aubameyang'Marc Bartra discusses bus attack ordealWatzke 'worn out' dealing with TuchelThomas Tuchel leaves Dortmund
Dortmund confirm Marco Reus injury PSG 'favourites to sign Aubameyang'Reus 'to miss up to six months with injury'Tuchel "completely empty" after cup winResult: Borussia Dortmund win DFB-Pokal
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage
More Nice News
Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against Czech Republic during their World Cup qualifier on September 10, 2013
Agent: 'Mario Balotelli wanted by Borussia Dortmund, Marseille'
 Monchengladbach's Swiss head coach Lucien Favre looks on prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Moenchengladbach in the German city of Dortmund on March 15, 2014
Nice deny Lucien Favre, Borussia Dortmund talks
 Francesco Totti of AS Roma looks during the pre-season friendly match between AS Roma and Bursaspor Kulubu on July 21, 2013
Report: Antalyaspor interested in Francesco Totti, Mario Balotelli
Nice deny Lucien Favre-Dortmund linkRanieri wants return to Premier League?Ligue 1 side Nice interested in Ranieri?Las Palmas make move for Mario Balotelli?London clubs interested in Nice midfielder?
Mancini: 'Balotelli can still become world class'Bastia punished over Balotelli abuseRef: 'Balotelli sent off for English insult'Sunderland keen on Nice midfielder Cyprien?Southampton sign Hassen Mouez on loan
> Nice Homepage
More Marseille News
Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against Czech Republic during their World Cup qualifier on September 10, 2013
Agent: 'Mario Balotelli wanted by Borussia Dortmund, Marseille'
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Nancy relegated to Ligue 2 despite final-day win
 Olivier Giroud in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Olivier Giroud 'considering Arsenal exit'
Adil Rami interested in Marseille moveAgent: 'Giroud future tied to Wenger'Koscielny on Man City, Marseille radar?Report: Marseille to pay £20m for GiroudTottenham interested in Florian Thauvin?
Koscielny to quit Arsenal this summer?Marseille 'target Giroud, Koscielny'Zidane: 'Marseille is my club of heart'Allardyce: 'Cabaye could exit Crystal Palace'Yohan Cabaye hints at Marseille move
> Marseille Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Augsburg00000000
2Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen00000000
3Bayern Munich00000000
4Borussia DortmundDortmund00000000
5Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach00000000
6Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt00000000
7FC Koln00000000
8Freiburg00000000
9Hamburger SV00000000
10Hannover00000000
11Hertha Berlin00000000
12Hoffenheim00000000
13Mainz 0500000000
14RB Leipzig00000000
15Schalke 04Schalke00000000
16Stuttgart00000000
17Werder Bremen00000000
18Wolfsburg00000000
> Full Version
 