Report: Antalyaspor interested in Francesco Totti and Mario Balotelli

Francesco Totti of AS Roma looks during the pre-season friendly match between AS Roma and Bursaspor Kulubu on July 21, 2013
© Getty Images
Turkish club Antalyaspor are reportedly hoping to sign Francesco Totti and Mario Balotelli this summer and play them alongside Samuel Eto'o.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 20:14 UK

Turkish club Antalyaspor have expressed an interest in signing Francesco Totti and Mario Balotelli this summer.

The 40-year-old midfielder will leave Roma at the end of the season, but he has not confirmed whether he will be retiring just yet.

Balotelli, meanwhile, has impressed at French outfit Nice with 17 goals in 28 appearances but his deal runs out in the summer.

According to Forza Roma, Antalyaspor - who boast veteran Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o in their ranks - are hoping to persuade the Italian duo to ply their trade in the SuperLig next season.

Antalyaspor, whose payroll also includes former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Sandro, are currently sixth in the Turkish top flight.

Sandro in action for QPR on November 22, 2014
