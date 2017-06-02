New Transfer Talk header

Report: Newcastle United leading race for defender Ruben Semedo

General Views of St James Park before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City at St James Park on April 19, 2014
Sporting Lisbon defender Ruben Semedo is reportedly wanted by Newcastle United, West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion, but it is the Magpies who lead the way.
Newcastle United lead a pack of three Premier League sides interested in signing Ruben Semedo from Sporting Lisbon, according to a report.

The Portugal Under-21s international is also said to be a target for West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion and will be available to purchase for £13m.

Sky Sports News suggests that newly-promoted Newcastle have already offered £10m for the centre-back and could return with another offer, although a separate report in the Portuguese press that a deal has been struck is wide of the mark.

Catio Balde, a representative for Semedo, insisted that "there is nothing" when asked if terms had been agreed between the two clubs.

Semedo appeared 30 times for Sporting last season, including six Champions League appearances, and was previously linked with a move to Southampton.

ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
