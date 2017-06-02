Sporting Lisbon defender Ruben Semedo is reportedly wanted by Newcastle United, West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion, but it is the Magpies who lead the way.

The Portugal Under-21s international is also said to be a target for West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion and will be available to purchase for £13m.

Sky Sports News suggests that newly-promoted Newcastle have already offered £10m for the centre-back and could return with another offer, although a separate report in the Portuguese press that a deal has been struck is wide of the mark.

Catio Balde, a representative for Semedo, insisted that "there is nothing" when asked if terms had been agreed between the two clubs.

Semedo appeared 30 times for Sporting last season, including six Champions League appearances, and was previously linked with a move to Southampton.