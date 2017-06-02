Agent Mino Raiola says that he will open talks with Juventus over a loan move for his client Moise Kean next season.

Kean, 17, hit the headlines last season when he made his domestic and Champions League debut at the age of 16.

The teenager then netted his first Serie A goal against Bologna on the final weekend of the 2017-18 campaign, and it has been claimed that the striker could be handed a first-team role at the Juventus Stadium next term.

Raiola is keen to find out whether first-team boss Massimiliano Allegri has plans for the youngster next season, and the agent has revealed that he will look to send Kean on loan to the Netherlands if a regular spot with Juventus is not guaranteed.

"The Bologna goal did not surprise me - Moise has become a real phenomenon," Raiola told Corriere dello Sport. "He is 17 and, at his age, I have seen few as strong as him.

"Everything is in agreement with Juventus and we will establish how to proceed for next season. This year Kean has flitted between the Primavera, his national youth team and the first team.

"In order to keep growing, he needs to play with more continuity. Unless he is placed in the first team on a permanent basis, we have another idea - one year on loan in the Netherlands, in a league that continues to improve technically. Tactically, the 'orange school' is top notch."

Arsenal and Manchester City are both said to be interested in poaching Kean after watching the striker score 24 times in 25 appearances for Juventus's youth team during the 2015-16 campaign.