Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is reportedly ready to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Ozil has just 12 months remaining on his existing contract, and it had appeared likely that he would leave the Emirates Stadium either this summer or in 2018.

However, according to The Sun, the 28-year-old is ready to accept terms of £280,000 per week, despite initially demanding higher to pen a fresh deal.

While Ozil is said to be happy in London, his alleged decision may also be as a result of no significant offers from other high-profile clubs in Europe.

Despite enduring a mixed campaign this season, Ozil still ended it with 12 goals and 12 assists in Premier League and Champions League fixtures.

The Gunners are hoping that Alexis Sanchez follows Ozil in signing another contract, but the Chilean forward is attracting interest from both English clubs and abroad.