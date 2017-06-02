New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Mesut Ozil ready to pen new deal with Arsenal?

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is reportedly ready to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 09:44 UK

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has reportedly indicated that he wants to sign a new contract with the Premier League club.

Ozil has just 12 months remaining on his existing contract, and it had appeared likely that he would leave the Emirates Stadium either this summer or in 2018.

However, according to The Sun, the 28-year-old is ready to accept terms of £280,000 per week, despite initially demanding higher to pen a fresh deal.

While Ozil is said to be happy in London, his alleged decision may also be as a result of no significant offers from other high-profile clubs in Europe.

Despite enduring a mixed campaign this season, Ozil still ended it with 12 goals and 12 assists in Premier League and Champions League fixtures.

The Gunners are hoping that Alexis Sanchez follows Ozil in signing another contract, but the Chilean forward is attracting interest from both English clubs and abroad.

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on September 17, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger deal to lead to Bellerin stay?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger after the FA Cup final victory over Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Arsene Wenger signs new two-year Arsenal deal
 Arsene Wenger wants to know if you feel lucky during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Southampton on February 2, 2016
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger 'to pick his successor, and Eddie Howe is favourite'
 Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on September 17, 2016
Arsene Wenger deal to lead to Hector Bellerin stay?
Ozil ready to pen new deal with Arsenal?Smith: Wenger must "reinvent himself"Will Wenger stay lead to new Arsenal contracts?Henry urges Wenger to win PL titleWojciech Szczesny on Juventus radar?
Agent: 'Perez wants to leave Arsenal'Usmanov: 'Wenger's legacy could be tarnished'Wilshere worried about Arsenal future?Wenger calls on fans to show supportWenger: "We might lose some players"
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 