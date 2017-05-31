New Transfer Talk header

Alexis Sanchez will reportedly try to force a move to Bayern Munich this summer, despite Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger agreeing a new contract.
Alexis Sanchez is reportedly keen to leave Arsenal this summer and secure a move to Bayern Munich.

The Chile international has been linked with a transfer away from the Emirates throughout the season, but now it seems that the player has made a decision.

After a day when numerous media outlets reported that manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year deal, The Times claim that Sanchez will force through a move to the Bundesliga.

It is believed that the 28-year-old, who scored 30 goals and produced 13 assists in all competitions, would prefer to join Carlo Ancelotti's side over Arsenal's London rivals Chelsea.

The report claims that Mesut Ozil, who, like Sanchez, will come to the end of his contract next summer, also has reservations about the Gunners' competitiveness.

The team crashed out of the Champions League in the last-16 stage and failed to finish in the top four of the Premier League for the first time in 21 years.

