Bayern Munich exploring Willian option?

Willian celebrates scoring the Blues' first during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Bayern Munich could look to make a summer move for Chelsea winger Willian, according to a report in the press.
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 17:53 UK

Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing to turn their interest towards Chelsea winger Willian after being frustrated in their pursuit of Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.

The Bavarian side have been interested in Sanchez throughout the Premier League season, but it is thought that a potential move for the Chilean has been stumped by the forward's desire to become one of the world's highest earners.

According to Abendzeitung, Bayern are instead thinking of making a move for Blues wide-man Willian, who has been in and out of Antonio Conte's title-winning side this year.

The same report suggests that Willian might be tempted away from Stamford Bridge should he be offered more playing time.

Willian claimed Chelsea's player of the season accolade during the 2016-16 campaign, but has found consistent minutes on the pitch hard to come by under Conte.

Bayern defender Jerome Boateng in action against Nuremberg on August 24, 2013
Chelsea enquire about Bayern's Boateng?
