General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger 'verbally agrees new two-year contract at Arsenal'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger after the FA Cup final victory over Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Arsene Wenger reportedly verbally agrees to sign a new two-year contract at Arsenal.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 14:26 UK

Arsene Wenger has reportedly verbally agreed to sign a new two-year contract at Arsenal.

The offer of a new deal is believed to have been on the table for a while, but now it appears that Wenger has made up his mind about his future.

According to The Telegraph, the contract will be formally ratified at a board meeting today after Wenger was given assurances that any structural changes to the club will not affect his ability to make key decisions.

The publication states that chief executive Ivan Gazidis has been mulling over potential candidates for a new director of football - a role which Wenger has publicly criticised.

It has been reported that if a new figure is introduced to the club, they will be there to share the workload with Wenger, who will continue to coach as normal while also overseeing transfers.

Wenger's current contract expires this summer, and his rumoured decision to stay is likely to anger some fans who have carried out public demonstrations against his management, while others have stuck by him.

The Frenchman, who has been in charge of Arsenal for 21 years, failed to guide the club into the top four of the Premier League, but they sealed a record 13th FA Cup with a 2-1 victory over Chelsea last Saturday at Wembley.

Wenger's new deal is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil pictured together on November 27, 2016
