Arsene Wenger's future 'to be decided today at Arsenal board meeting'

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will reportedly have his future decided during a board meeting today.
The future of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly expected to be decided today during a meeting between the club's board members.

The Frenchman has so far refused to confirm whether or not he will be at the helm next season after 21 years in charge of the North London outfit.

Wenger, whose contract expires this summer, has divided fans, with some keeping faith in the coach while others are pushing for a change following yet another failed Premier League campaign.

According to The Independent, a two-year deal is on the table for the manager, but the club's plans for the future could determine whether or not he signs it, particularly as the notion of introducing a director of football will be discussed.

Wenger has publicly rubbished the usefulness of such a role, but reports have claimed that the club are willing to compromise.

The 67-year-old's team failed to secure a top-four place, eventually settling for fifth in the Premier League, but they did win a record 13th FA Cup by defeating Chelsea at Wembley last weekend.

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal (r) celebrates scoring his side's first goal with Per Mertesacker of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal FC and GNK Dinamo Zagreb at Emirates Stadium on November 24, 2015
Mertesacker: 'We went to work on Costa'
