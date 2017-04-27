Teams announced for 2017 Emirates Cup

Sevilla, Benfica and RB Leipzig will join Arsenal in competing in the Emirates Cup in North London in July.
Arsenal have revealed the teams which will compete in the Emirates Cup in July.

The pre-season friendly tournament takes place at the North London outfit's Emirates Stadium, and it has been announced that teams from Spain, Portugal and Germany will feature on July 29 and 30.

Sevilla will represent La Liga, Benfica will travel over from Portgual and RB Leipzig will mark their rise to prominence in Germany's top flight by joining the three European heavyweights.

Chief executive Ivan Gazidis is quoted by the Evening Standard as saying: "We're all delighted to once again be hosting the Emirates Cup this summer. Every year we have staged the competition, the Emirates Cup has been hugely successful and a thoroughly enjoyable weekend of football.

"Benfica, Sevilla and Leipzig are three strong clubs, with good players, who will not only hopefully produce some exciting football, but also provide us with high quality preparation ahead of the new season."

Arsenal have won the competition on four occasions since it was created in 2007.

