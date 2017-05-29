Arsenal are reportedly willing to make Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil the club's highest-ever paid players.

Both have been the subject of transfer rumours over the course of the season due to the pair's current contracts expiring at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Negotiations were put on hold, but according to The Telegraph, they will resume with the club willing to offer both Ozil and Sanchez around £280,000 a week.

The duo have been linked with moves away from the Emirates, with clubs in Turkey thought to be monitoring Ozil's situation, while Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have been named as potential suitors for Sanchez.

The future of manager Arsene Wenger, who guided the club to a record 13th FA Cup on Saturday, remains uncertain.

The Frenchman's current contract expires this summer.