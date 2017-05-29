New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal 'hope to make Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil highest-paid in club's history'

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil pictured together on November 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal are reportedly willing to make Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil the club's highest-ever paid players.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 22:47 UK

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to make Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil the highest-paid footballers that the club have ever had.

Both have been the subject of transfer rumours over the course of the season due to the pair's current contracts expiring at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Negotiations were put on hold, but according to The Telegraph, they will resume with the club willing to offer both Ozil and Sanchez around £280,000 a week.

The duo have been linked with moves away from the Emirates, with clubs in Turkey thought to be monitoring Ozil's situation, while Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have been named as potential suitors for Sanchez.

The future of manager Arsene Wenger, who guided the club to a record 13th FA Cup on Saturday, remains uncertain.

The Frenchman's current contract expires this summer.

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Read Next:
Sevilla keen on Lucas Perez?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil pictured together on November 27, 2016
Arsenal 'hope to make Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil highest-paid in club's history'
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger after the FA Cup final victory over Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'I should have sorted contract sooner'
 Arsenal legend Tony Adams is seen on the pitch before the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers at the Emirates Stadium on December 31, 2011
Tony Adams: 'I hope Arsene Wenger steps down'
Sevilla keen on Lucas Perez?Mertesacker: 'We went to work on Costa'Gary Cahill: 'Offside rule needs sorting'Oxlade-Chamberlain hopes to emulate GerrardOx hails "most special" trophy of all
Holding 'lost for words' after FA Cup winAaron Ramsey wants Arsene Wenger stayCoquelin dedicates cup final win to WengerWenger hails "unbelievable" MertesackerNacho Monreal a target for Athletic Bilbao?
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 