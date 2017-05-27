Gary Cahill slams the current offside law as the "the maddest rule I have ever seen", following the decision to allow Alexis Sanchez's goal to stand in the FA Cup final.

Gary Cahill has admitted his frustration at seeing the first goal stand during Chelsea's FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal at Wembley Stadium.

The controversial moment arrived less than five minutes into the gripping contest, as Alexis Sanchez - who also appeared to initially handle the ball - tucked past Thibaut Courtois despite Aaron Ramsey being stood in an offside position.

Following discussions between referee Anthony Taylor and assistant Gary Beswick, the initial offside call was overruled and the early goal given, despite the Blues' protestations.

Chelsea felt that Ramsey was interacting in play after making a move towards the ball, with Cahill describing the current offside law as "the maddest rule I have ever seen".

"That offside rule is a crazy rule," The Guardian quotes him as saying. "You can look to go to the ball and veer off and then you're not offside. It is the maddest rule I have ever seen.

"If [Ramsey] is not there, and it does not affect things, then maybe Thibaut comes out and grabs the ball. But there's also the handball. If he touches the ball with his hands in a natural position down by his side, I'd understand that [being allowed].

"But when you have both hands above your face, you're not telling me that is a natural position. It was incredible, to be honest. I spoke to [the referee] at half time and he was adamant he kneed the ball through. We saw it differently."

Chelsea went on to lose the game 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, denying them the chance to win a second domestic double in the space of seven years.