Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain describes this season's FA Cup triumph as the "most special of all" the trophies he has won at the club.

Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has described this season's FA Cup as the "most special" trophy he has won during his time at the club.

The England international played the full 90 minutes as Arsenal beat newly-crowned Premier League champions Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday, with Aaron Ramsey scoring the winner shortly after Diego Costa had cancelled out Alexis Sanchez's early opener for the 10-man Blues.

Oxlade-Chamberlain acknowledged that it was a blow to originally squander their lead, but believes that the speed with which they hit back shows a good character in the team which he is keen to carry into next season.

"There were times when we got put under pressure but we responded. For them to go down to 10 men and score, that really hurt us. To come back quickly like we did and go again is a great show of character from the boys," he told the club's official website.

"I think we've done that in the back half of the season and it's given us something really good to work on for next season. We just got to maintain it for the next season because the boys have shown what they can achieve.

"We knew that we needed to start fast, set the tempo and go at them. Over the course of the season that's something that we've not done. We've not come out of the traps quick enough and sometimes it's taken a team to put us under a lot of pressure or maybe even score to kick us into gear and start playing.

"We did that for minute one, getting the early goal. We should have scored more to be honest with the opportunities we had but the boys gave it everything right from the start. I'm delighted with another trophy. I've had three FA Cups since I've been here but this one is the most special of all."

Oxlade-Chamberlain had missed out entirely and been limited to a substitute's role in his two previous finals at the club in 2014 and 2015 respectively.