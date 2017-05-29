Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams admits that he wants to see Arsene Wenger step down from his role at the club this summer, but does not believe that he can let go.

Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams has admitted that he hopes Arsene Wenger will step down from his role at the club this summer.

Wenger is due to discuss his future with the club's board on Tuesday before making a decision whether to extend his current contract amid significant levels of opposition to his management from the fans.

Adams recently found himself at loggerheads with his former boss over the Frenchman's coaching ability, but he still regards Wenger as the best manager Arsenal have ever had and admitted that his exit could cause the club problems.

"Arsene, essentially, is not a coach. I was delighted for him on Saturday [after being Chelsea in the FA Cup final]. I've never seen him so animated. He was doing a lot of waving after the game. I don't know what that means. He's the greatest Arsenal manager ever so it would be sad if that was spoilt," Adams told The Guardian.

"Arsenal are not in the Champions League next season. I don't think they're going to be anywhere near the title. They've just had a fantastic FA Cup win after an amazing 20 years. I hope he calls it a day. Maybe he thinks they can win the league next year or get back into Europe. I don't know if he can let go. Maybe in the next two years Arsene wants to get the club in position for a smooth transition – because if he suddenly went now Arsenal would be in a bit of a situation.

"I think he'll hold on to Arsenal. He said: 'I've turned down every club in the world.' But he would've been sacked after a year at Madrid. He would've had to go to from club to club. But, at Arsenal, he's got total dominance. The board do nothing. Arsene has a free rein. He's earning them so much money he can do what he wants. And I don't think Arsene can let go. It's an addiction.

"He's also got a weird relationship with money. He's on £8m a year but Arsenal's junior coaches are on £30,000. Chelsea's coaches are on £90,000. Take £7m, Arsène, and give them all a rise. It's not like he's using the money to throw lavish parties for his friends because he hasn't got none. He's only got a few guys in France. I feel a bit sorry for him."

Adams won two Premier League and FA Cup doubles under Wenger in 1998 and 2002.