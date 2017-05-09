General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger not interested in working with director of football

Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger rubbishes the director of football role, indicating that he does not want to work alongside one at the Emirates.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has made it clear that he has no intention of working alongside a director of football.

There have been reports that chief executive Ivan Gazidis is planning to make alterations to how the club is run moving forward.

It is unclear if Wenger will remain as manager next season, but as it stands, the 67-year-old is in charge of football matters and is believed to have final say on transfers.

During Tuesday's press conference, the Frenchman rubbished the director of football role, indicating that he is not prepared to work with one.

"I don't know what director of football means," Wenger told reporters. "It is somebody who stands in the road and directs play right and left? I don't understand and I never did understand what it means."

When a journalist asked whether the club are planning to restructure at the end of the season, Wenger responded by saying: "No, no, no. Sorry, no. I'm not prepared to talk about that.

"I'm the manager of Arsenal football club and as long as I'm manager of Arsenal football club, I will decide what happens on the technical front - that's it."

The Gunners' Premier League title bid was dashed earlier in the season, but they still have an opportunity to finish the campaign with silverware as they are in the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

It is still mathematically possible for Arsenal to finish in the Champions League spots as they sit six points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City with four games left to play.

