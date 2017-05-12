Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis is reportedly being lined up for the top job at the MLS.

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis has been linked with a shock move to the MLS in the near future.

The long-serving executive, who took up his post at the Emirates in 2008, is keen to push through structural changes that will see a new director of football appointed above manager Arsene Wenger to handle transfer and strategy decisions.

Wenger has yet to commit his future to the club beyond the end of the season but has reacted angrily to the idea of such a role, insisting to reporters earlier this week that he will always "decide what happens on the technical front".

According to The Telegraph, the power struggle has led Gazidis to consider his own future at Arsenal and one option on the table is to replace Don Garber as commissioner of the MLS when his contract expires next year.

Gazidis previously served as Garber's deputy for seven years before joining the Gunners and would earn a salary of £4m plus bonuses, an amount that dwarfs his current annual wage of £2.6m.