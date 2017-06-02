Manchester United legend Bryan Robson urges his former club to move for Arsenal's contract rebel Alexis Sanchez this summer.

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson has urged his former club to move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez this summer.

Sanchez, 28, is entering the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, and it is understood that the Colombian, who scored 30 times for Arsenal last season, wants to leave in this summer's transfer window.

Robson has claimed that Sanchez is "exactly the type" of player that Man United want to sign as head coach Jose Mourinho looks to put together a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

"His character is right, he is a tough player, really skilful, he works really hard and works hard. He can score goals and create goals," Robson told reporters. "When you put all that package into one, he's exactly the type that we would like here.

"Remember he has played at a club like Arsenal, where you've got to be able to handle pressure. I think he's 100% guaranteed."

Sanchez, who has also been linked with Bayern Munich and Manchester City, could leave Arsenal on a free next summer if he decides to run down his deal at the Emirates Stadium.