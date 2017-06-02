Thibaut Courtois is "very happy" at Chelsea and has "no doubt" that he will sign an extended deal if offered to him by the club.

The 25-year-old has reportedly attracted interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid, as they fear missing out on first-choice target David de Gea during the summer transfer window.

Belgium international Courtois is adamant that he is going nowhere in the coming months, however, stressing his desire to pen a new contract and extend his stay in West London beyond 2019.

"I am very happy and there is no doubt I will stay," Sky Sports News quotes him as saying. "My contract runs out in two years so obviously I need a new deal.

"It's important I finish the season well with the national team and then maybe Chelsea will speak with my agent. If it's a good deal I will be very happy to sign."

Premier League champions Chelsea have also been boosted by the news that Eden Hazard is planning on staying at Stamford Bridge "for a couple of years".