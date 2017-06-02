New Transfer Talk header

Thibaut Courtois: 'No doubt that I will sign new Chelsea deal'

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Thibaut Courtois is "very happy" at Chelsea and has "no doubt" that he will sign an extended deal if offered to him by the club.
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has declared himself "very happy" and called on the club to offer him a new deal so that he can commit for the long term.

The 25-year-old has reportedly attracted interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid, as they fear missing out on first-choice target David de Gea during the summer transfer window.

Belgium international Courtois is adamant that he is going nowhere in the coming months, however, stressing his desire to pen a new contract and extend his stay in West London beyond 2019.

"I am very happy and there is no doubt I will stay," Sky Sports News quotes him as saying. "My contract runs out in two years so obviously I need a new deal.

"It's important I finish the season well with the national team and then maybe Chelsea will speak with my agent. If it's a good deal I will be very happy to sign."

Premier League champions Chelsea have also been boosted by the news that Eden Hazard is planning on staying at Stamford Bridge "for a couple of years".

Chelsea's Asmir Begovic during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
