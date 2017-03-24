A report claims that Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois is still on the radar of Real Madrid, while teammate Eden Hazard could also be lured to the Bernabeu in the summer.

Real Madrid have reportedly not given up hope of landing Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea this summer, despite the keeper's recent claims that he is happy at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium international is a long-term target of Madrid's, having been heavily linked with the Bernabeu club ever since they missed out on signing David de Gea in the 2015 summer transfer window.

Courtois has a strong connection to city rivals Atletico Madrid, however, where he spent three seasons while on loan from Chelsea, and says that he cannot see himself playing for Real in the future.

It is claimed by The Guardian that Los Blancos are still interested in prising him away from the Premier League leaders, though, and they will also look to make Eden Hazard their latest Galactico signing after seeing their transfer ban lifted.

Madrid are understood to be willing to offload James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata to Chelsea to free up some funds, with the latter a favourite of Antonio Conte, who was interested in signing the striker prior to his return to the Spanish capital last summer.