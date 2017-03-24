New Transfer Talk header

Real Madrid 'still interested in signing Thibaut Courtois'

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
A report claims that Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois is still on the radar of Real Madrid, while teammate Eden Hazard could also be lured to the Bernabeu in the summer.
Friday, March 24, 2017

Real Madrid have reportedly not given up hope of landing Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea this summer, despite the keeper's recent claims that he is happy at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium international is a long-term target of Madrid's, having been heavily linked with the Bernabeu club ever since they missed out on signing David de Gea in the 2015 summer transfer window.

Courtois has a strong connection to city rivals Atletico Madrid, however, where he spent three seasons while on loan from Chelsea, and says that he cannot see himself playing for Real in the future.

It is claimed by The Guardian that Los Blancos are still interested in prising him away from the Premier League leaders, though, and they will also look to make Eden Hazard their latest Galactico signing after seeing their transfer ban lifted.

Madrid are understood to be willing to offload James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata to Chelsea to free up some funds, with the latter a favourite of Antonio Conte, who was interested in signing the striker prior to his return to the Spanish capital last summer.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Chelsea, Real Madrid 'want Alex Sandro'
