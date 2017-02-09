A report claims that Real Madrid have prioritised signing a new goalkeeper in the summer, with David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois their standout targets.

Real Madrid reportedly intend to bring one of David de Gea or Thibaut Courtois to the Bernabeu next summer once their transfer ban expires.

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of both goalkeepers and saw a move for Manchester United stopper De Gea break down late in the summer 2015 transfer window.

Chelsea's Courtois has also made no secret of the fact that he intends to one day return to the Spanish capital, having described it as 'being like home' following a stint with Real's city rivals Atletico Madrid.

According to The Sun, Madrid have prioritised signing a replacement for Keylor Navas prior to next season and both De Gea and Courtois would be open to joining the club.

It is claimed that the European champions have not been put off making a fresh £60m bid for De Gea, despite the furore following their last approach two years ago, while Courtois is said to be valued at around the £50m mark - substantially more than the £5m Chelsea paid to land him from Genk in 2011.

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris was also recently linked with a switch to Madrid, despite penning a long-term deal with Spurs at the end of last year.