James Rodriguez 'desperate' to stay at Real Madrid

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Colombian international James Rodriguez says that he wants to stay at Real Madrid "forever".
James Rodriguez has revealed that he wants to stay at Real Madrid "forever".

The Colombian international has consistently been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu over the last couple of transfer windows after struggling to hold down a regular spot in Zinedine Zidane's first XI.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus have all been credited with an interest in the playmaker, but James has claimed that he will stay in the Spanish capital as long as he is wanted.

"Always when I get a chance [to play] I try and do well," James is quoted as saying by AS. "That is all I have in mind. I want to stay here [Madrid] forever. You must be aware that in life and in football you never what will happen, but I want to stay here."

The 25-year-old, who is contracted to Real Madrid until the summer of 2020, has scored five times in 20 appearances for the Spanish giants this season.

