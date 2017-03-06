Box-to-box Udinese midfielder Seko Fofana, who spent three years with Manchester City before joining the Italian side, is reportedly wanted by Everton and West Ham.

Everton are preparing a summer move for former Manchester City starlet Seko Fofana, according to a report.

The 21-year-old, who is also said to have attracted interest from West Ham United, is currently on the books of Udinese after joining the Serie A outfit from City last summer.

Italian publication Calciomercato claims that Fofana has particularly caught the eye of Toffees boss Ronald Koeman, and a bid will likely be tabled for the youngster at the end of the campaign.

Fofana, previously linked with Juventus and Inter Milan, has scored five goals for Udinese in 22 league games this season and has been capped three times by France at Under-19s level.

Fulham took the Frenchman on loan in the 2014-15 season, when he scored one goal in 25 outings before returning to then-parent club City.