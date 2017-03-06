General view of Bernabeu

Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos: 'No rift with Cristiano Ronaldo'

Sergio Ramos clutches a fetching washbag as he arrives for the game between Valencia and Real Madrid on January 3, 2016
© Getty Images
Sergio Ramos clarifies recent comments made regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and claims that reports of a falling out are wide of the mark.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 6, 2017 at 09:55 UK

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has denied having a falling out with Cristiano Ronaldo and labelled reports suggesting otherwise as "false".

The Spaniard appeared to question his teammate's attitude following the 3-3 draw with Eibar last week, which left the door open for Barcelona to nab top spot in La Liga.

Ramos was quoted as saying that Ronaldo was the "only player who does not have to run" because of his attacking role in the side, leading to claims in the Spanish press of a rift in the Madrid camp and a heated dressing room discussion.

Ramos has now made clear that this was not the case, however, and insists that there is still a sense of togetherness among Los Blancos' players.

"Whenever there are delicate moments at Real Madrid because of results, meetings are held," he told reporters. "What's come out in the news is false... I never said Cristiano doesn't have to run.

"When things don't go as we'd like, we get together, but that's what happens in all the best families."

Madrid returned to winning ways at the weekend with a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Eibar at Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally shows some modesty during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Cristiano Ronaldo absent for Eibar trip
>
View our homepages for Sergio Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Luka Modric in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Eibar 1-4 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Sergio Ramos clutches a fetching washbag as he arrives for the game between Valencia and Real Madrid on January 3, 2016
Sergio Ramos: 'No rift with Cristiano Ronaldo'
 Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Team News: Cristiano Ronaldo out for Real Madrid
Mourinho eyeing move Varane, Kroos?Result: Real Madrid back on top of La LigaReal Madrid lose Bale to two-game banNavas: 'Whistles act as motivation'Cristiano Ronaldo absent for Eibar trip
France legend Raymond Kopa dies, aged 85Zidane: 'Madrid will fight until the end'Hugo Lloris 'still a target for Madrid'Ozil reveals Mourinho branded him a "coward"Bale apologised to teammates after sending-off
> Real Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona26186276215560
2Real Madrid25185267264159
3Sevilla25174449292055
4Atletico MadridAtletico26147548222649
5Real Sociedad2615384236648
6Villarreal26129538191945
7Athletic Bilbao2612593230241
8EibarEibar2611694237539
9Espanyol269983535036
10Celta Vigo25105103944-535
11AlavesAlaves258982531-633
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2688104041-132
13Valencia2685133546-1129
14Real Betis2576122741-1427
15Malaga2668123243-1126
16Leganes2666142140-1924
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2558122840-1223
18Granada2647152454-3019
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2645172755-2817
20Osasuna2617182764-3710
> Full Version
 