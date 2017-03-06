Sergio Ramos clarifies recent comments made regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and claims that reports of a falling out are wide of the mark.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has denied having a falling out with Cristiano Ronaldo and labelled reports suggesting otherwise as "false".

The Spaniard appeared to question his teammate's attitude following the 3-3 draw with Eibar last week, which left the door open for Barcelona to nab top spot in La Liga.

Ramos was quoted as saying that Ronaldo was the "only player who does not have to run" because of his attacking role in the side, leading to claims in the Spanish press of a rift in the Madrid camp and a heated dressing room discussion.

Ramos has now made clear that this was not the case, however, and insists that there is still a sense of togetherness among Los Blancos' players.

"Whenever there are delicate moments at Real Madrid because of results, meetings are held," he told reporters. "What's come out in the news is false... I never said Cristiano doesn't have to run.

"When things don't go as we'd like, we get together, but that's what happens in all the best families."

Madrid returned to winning ways at the weekend with a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Eibar at Ipurua Municipal Stadium.