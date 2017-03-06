Real Madrid 'name Isco price'

A report claims that Real Madrid would be prepared to sell Isco at the end of the season for £30m.

Isco will reportedly be allowed to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season for £30m.

The attacker's future at the Bernabeu has been called into question in recent months, with the Spain international said to be frustrated with his inability to hold down a regular spot in the team's first XI.

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has spoken glowingly about the 24-year-old in recent weeks, but the player himself recently hinted that he could leave at the end of the season in search of first-team football.

As it stands, Isco will be out of contract at the end of next season and according to Tuttosport, Real Madrid would be prepared to sell the Spaniard this summer if interested clubs offer in the region of £30m.

Isco, who has been linked with Barcelona as well as a move to the Premier League, has only started 12 La Liga matches this term, while he has only played 67 minutes of the 2016-17 Champions League.