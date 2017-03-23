Chelsea, Real Madrid 'want Alex Sandro'

A report claims that Real Madrid and Chelsea will battle for the signature of Juventus defender Alex Sandro at the end of the season.

Juventus full-back Alex Sandro is reportedly a transfer target for Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old, who has scored twice in 23 Serie A appearances for Juventus this season, moved to Italian football in 2015 after spending four years with Porto.

Both Chelsea and Real Madrid are said to be in the hunt for new left-backs this summer, and it is understood that Antonio Conte's presence at Stamford Bridge has made the Blues the favourites for Sandro's signature.

According to A Bola, Chelsea have a long-standing interest in the Brazilian international, but now Real Madrid are also in the hunt as they prepare to offload Fabio Coentrao at the end of the season.

Sandro is contracted to the Italian champions until the summer of 2020.