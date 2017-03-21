Thibaut Courtois rubbishes Real Madrid rumours by insisting that he does not see himself playing anywhere but Chelsea.

Thibaut Courtois has admitted that he does not see himself playing anywhere other than Chelsea.

The Belgian goalkeeper, who has been the Blues' number one since 2014, has been linked to Real Madrid for around a year.

It has been rumoured in the Spanish media that Los Blancos will consider swooping for Courtois if they fail to land Manchester United keeper David de Gea.

However, the man himself has insisted that he is happy with life at Chelsea, who need 21 points to secure the Premier League title.

"I don't see myself at Real Madrid," Courtois told Cadena Ser. "I see myself at Chelsea, the club that six years ago saw me playing in Belgium and gave me the opportunity to sign for them.

"They also allowed me to be three years at Atletico [on loan], which helped me to be the keeper that I am now. I feel that I'm key to the team, I'm very happy at Chelsea, and I don't see myself anywhere else."

Antonio Conte's side have the best defence record in the league this season having kept 14 clean sheets and conceded 21 goals in 28 games.