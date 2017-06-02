New Transfer Talk header

Report: Barcelona open to Arda Turan offers

A report claims that Barcelona are open to selling Turkish international Arda Turan in this summer's transfer window.
Barcelona are reportedly open to selling Arda Turan in this summer's transfer window.

Turan scored 12 times for the Spanish giants in all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign, but he only started 14 La Liga fixtures, managing just three goals in the top flight last term.

Last month, Turan's agent Ahmet Bulut claimed that his client was not interested in leaving Camp Nou this summer, but according to AS, Barcelona will listen to offers for the Turkish international before the start of the 2017-18 season.

The same report claims that Ernesto Valverde's side are also open to the possibility of loaning Turan to another Spanish club.

Galatasaray, who had Turan between 2000 and 2011, have been linked with a move for the 96-time Turkish international.

