Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has indicated that he wants to keep Andres Iniesta at Camp Nou.

Iniesta, 33, is one of the most decorated players in the history of Barcelona, having made 630 appearances for his Spanish side over the course of 15 seasons.

The Spain international only made 13 league starts during the 2016-17 campaign after struggling with injury, however, and the midfielder recently refused to commit his future to the Catalan giants beyond the end of June 2018, when his current deal expires.

Valverde, however, has said that he considers Iniesta "to be a very important player for the team and for the club", suggesting that the new head coach wants to tie the midfielder to a new deal.

"I can count on great players like Leo (Lionel Messi), Iniesta and more. I consider Andres to be a very important player for the team and for the club," Valverde told reporters.

Iniesta, who joined La Masia at the age of 12, has won eight La Liga titles during his time with Barcelona, in addition to four Champions League crowns.