Ernesto Valverde: 'Andres Iniesta very important for Barcelona'

Andres Iniesta of Barcelona and Spain happily poses for photographs at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015 at the Kongresshaus on January 11, 2016
© Getty Images
Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde indicates that he wants to keep Andres Iniesta at Camp Nou, with the Spaniard's current deal due to expire next summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 20:48 UK

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has indicated that he wants to keep Andres Iniesta at Camp Nou.

Iniesta, 33, is one of the most decorated players in the history of Barcelona, having made 630 appearances for his Spanish side over the course of 15 seasons.

The Spain international only made 13 league starts during the 2016-17 campaign after struggling with injury, however, and the midfielder recently refused to commit his future to the Catalan giants beyond the end of June 2018, when his current deal expires.

Valverde, however, has said that he considers Iniesta "to be a very important player for the team and for the club", suggesting that the new head coach wants to tie the midfielder to a new deal.

"I can count on great players like Leo (Lionel Messi), Iniesta and more. I consider Andres to be a very important player for the team and for the club," Valverde told reporters.

Iniesta, who joined La Masia at the age of 12, has won eight La Liga titles during his time with Barcelona, in addition to four Champions League crowns.

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on September 17, 2016
