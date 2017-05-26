New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Andres Iniesta 'unsure' of Barcelona future

Andres Iniesta of Barcelona and Spain happily poses for photographs at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015 at the Kongresshaus on January 11, 2016
© Getty Images
Andres Iniesta, who is out of contract next summer, admits that he is 'unsure' whether he will sign a new contract at Barcelona.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 at 09:41 UK

Andres Iniesta has admitted that he is 'unsure' whether he will sign a new contract at Barcelona.

The 33-year-old, who is one of the most decorated players in the history of the Spanish club, has made 629 appearances for Barcelona over the course of 15 seasons.

The Spain international only made 13 league starts during the 2016-17 campaign after struggling with injury, however, and the midfielder has refused to commit his future to the Catalan giants beyond the end of June 2018.

"My intention is, at least, to finish the contract that I have and that's what I want to do," Iniesta told RAC1. "Beyond that, there are always possibilities. It's a question of assessing everything. I am not saying if I am going to renew or not.

"I've reached this situation conditioned by how the season has gone, how things have moved and I have learned to assess things.

"I already said a few weeks ago that the moment I have to leave [Barca], it will not end in confrontation between Iniesta and the club. We will always look for what is best for everyone."

Iniesta, who joined La Masia at the age of 12, has won eight La Liga titles during his time with Barcelona, in addition to four Champions League crowns.

Goalkeeper, Jasper Cillessen of Netherlands looks on during the International Friendly match between Netherlands and Ghana at De Kuip on May 31, 2014
Read Next:
Cillessen considering Barcelona exit
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Andres Iniesta, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Hector Bellerin in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Barcelona 'to push ahead with chase for Hector Bellerin'
 Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Preview: Barcelona vs. Alaves
 Goalkeeper, Jasper Cillessen of Netherlands looks on during the International Friendly match between Netherlands and Ghana at De Kuip on May 31, 2014
Jasper Cillessen considering Barcelona exit due to lack of minutes
Pique: 'Ernesto Valverde a good option'Iniesta 'unsure' of Barcelona futureLuis Suarez ruled out of Uruguay matchesValverde wants Herrera reunion at Barca?Messi's 21-month prison appeal rejected
Azpilicueta 'flattered' by Barca linksErnesto Valverde resigns as Bilbao bossChelsea to rival Barcelona for Sanchez?Barcelona announce date to name new bossLuis Enrique: 'We fought until the end'
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
 