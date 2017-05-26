Andres Iniesta, who is out of contract next summer, admits that he is 'unsure' whether he will sign a new contract at Barcelona.

The 33-year-old, who is one of the most decorated players in the history of the Spanish club, has made 629 appearances for Barcelona over the course of 15 seasons.

The Spain international only made 13 league starts during the 2016-17 campaign after struggling with injury, however, and the midfielder has refused to commit his future to the Catalan giants beyond the end of June 2018.

"My intention is, at least, to finish the contract that I have and that's what I want to do," Iniesta told RAC1. "Beyond that, there are always possibilities. It's a question of assessing everything. I am not saying if I am going to renew or not.

"I've reached this situation conditioned by how the season has gone, how things have moved and I have learned to assess things.

"I already said a few weeks ago that the moment I have to leave [Barca], it will not end in confrontation between Iniesta and the club. We will always look for what is best for everyone."

Iniesta, who joined La Masia at the age of 12, has won eight La Liga titles during his time with Barcelona, in addition to four Champions League crowns.