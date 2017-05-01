New Transfer Talk header

Report: Josep Maria Bartomeu draws up Barcelona transfer shortlist

Barcelona's President Josep Maria Bartomeu gives a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 7, 2015
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu draws up a four-man transfer shortlist ahead of the 2017-18 season and is looking to raise £85m, according to reports.
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 10:53 UK

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has drawn up a four-man transfer shortlist ahead of the 2017-18 season and is looking to raise at least £85m to help finance their purchases, according to reports.

The Blaugrana have had a mixed season so far, remaining in contention for the La Liga title and being favourites for the Copa del Rey, but getting knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage.

According to Spanish publication AS, Barca's plan will be to sign two young full-backs, one for either flank, and a central midfielder, but the club will need to ship out several players to raise the necessary funds.

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin has been named as the preferred right-back, Atletico Madrid's left-sided full back Theo Hernandez is thought to be the candidate for the other flank, and Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool and Marco Verratti of Paris Saint-Germain are the midfield prospects of choice.

Arda Turan and Jeremy Mathieu are thought to be the most likely players to leave the Camp Nou in the summer.

Javier Mascherano for Barcelona on February 11, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona352564104337181
2Real Madrid34256392395381
3Atletico MadridAtletico35218665254071
4Sevilla34208660402068
5Villarreal35189852282463
6Athletic Bilbao351951151381362
7Real Sociedad35194125448661
8EibarEibar35159115445954
9Espanyol351311114547-250
10AlavesAlaves351212113641-548
11Celta Vigo34135164957-844
12Valencia35117175061-1140
13Malaga34109154049-939
14Las PalmasLas Palmas35109165266-1439
15Real Betis35107183857-1937
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo35711173959-2032
17Leganes3579193053-2330
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3559213870-3224
RGranada3548232874-4620
ROsasuna35310223784-4719
> Full Version
 