AC Milan have confirmed the signing of Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie from Atalanta BC on a "two-year loan with obligation to buy".

The 20-year-old, who has previously been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea, will officially be on loan with Milan until the summer of 2019, before the move becomes permanent.

"Franck Kessie is a new Milan player," read a statement from the Italian giants. "After undergoing medical examinations, the Ivorian midfielder has signed a contract until June 30, 2019."

Kessie scored six times and registered four assists in 30 Serie A appearances for Atalanta last season.

Towards the end of 2016, the midfielder's agent George Atangana claimed that a whole host of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United, Manchester City and Arsenal, all wanted to sign his client.