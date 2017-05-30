AC Milan sign Argentina centre-back Mateo Musacchio on a four-year deal from Villarreal, with the 26-year-old reportedly costing £15.6m.

AC Milan have signed Argentina centre-back Mateo Musacchio on a four-year deal from Villarreal.

The 26-year-old, who has become Vincenzo Montella's first summer signing, is believed to have cost the Italian giants in the region of £15.6m from his La Liga outfit.

Six-time Argentina international Musacchio, who has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal, joined Villarreal from River Plate in 2006, and leaves the Yellow Submarine having made 189 league appearances.

Atalanta BC midfielder Franck Kessie is widely expected to be Milan's next summer target as the Italian giants look to reshape their squad under the leadership of new owners Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux.