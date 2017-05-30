New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

AC Milan sign Mateo Musacchio from Villarreal

AC Milan sign Argentina centre-back Mateo Musacchio on a four-year deal from Villarreal, with the 26-year-old reportedly costing £15.6m.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 20:24 UK

AC Milan have signed Argentina centre-back Mateo Musacchio on a four-year deal from Villarreal.

The 26-year-old, who has become Vincenzo Montella's first summer signing, is believed to have cost the Italian giants in the region of £15.6m from his La Liga outfit.

Six-time Argentina international Musacchio, who has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal, joined Villarreal from River Plate in 2006, and leaves the Yellow Submarine having made 189 league appearances.

Atalanta BC midfielder Franck Kessie is widely expected to be Milan's next summer target as the Italian giants look to reshape their squad under the leadership of new owners Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Read Next:
AC Milan 'eye Celtic's Moussa Dembele'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mateo Musacchio, Vincenzo Montella, Franck Kessie, Football
Your Comments
More AC Milan News
PSV Eindhoven's forward Luciano Narsingh (R) and Wolfsburg's Swiss defender Ricardo Rodriguez vie for the ball during the Group B, first-leg UEFA Champions League football match VfL Wolfsburg vs PSV Eindhoven in Wolfsburg, northern Germany on October 21,
Agent: 'Ricardo Rodriguez closing on AC Milan move'
 Mbaye Niang and Marcelo Brozovic in action during the Serie A game between AC Milan and Inter Milan on January 31, 2016
Report: AC Milan's M'Baye Niang a target for Everton
 Villarreal's Mateo Musacchio in action on January 28, 2012
AC Milan sign Mateo Musacchio from Villarreal
Vincenzo Montella signs new AC Milan dealMilan CEO: 'We need Donnarumma decision'AC Milan 'eye Celtic's Moussa Dembele'Gattuso "very happy" with Milan returnNiang keen to avoid Watford transfer?
AC Milan join race to sign Morata?United, Milan plotting Aubameyang swoop?Man City interested in Donnarumma?Everton, Chelsea monitoring Musacchio?Fabregas 'not keen on Milan switch'
> AC Milan Homepage
More Villarreal News
Villarreal's Mateo Musacchio in action on January 28, 2012
AC Milan sign Mateo Musacchio from Villarreal
 General view of Sporting Gijon San Estadio El Molinon before the La Liga match between Sporting Gijon and Real Madrid at Estadio El Molinon on August 23, 2015
Sporting Gijon relegated from La Liga
 Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Lionel Messi brace helps Barcelona three points clear
Team News: Two changes for BarcelonaLive Commentary: Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal - as it happenedEverton, Chelsea monitoring Musacchio?Chelsea to muscle in on Mateo Musacchio?Result: Madrid launch stunning comeback to move top
Live Commentary: Villarreal 2-3 Real Madrid - as it happenedEL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outSoldado returns to first-team trainingEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upHull sign Alfred N'Diaye on loan
> Villarreal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CJuventus38294577275091
2Roma38283790385287
3Napoli38268494395586
4Atalanta BCAtalanta38219862412172
5Lazio382171074512370
6AC Milan381891157451263
7Inter Milan381951472492362
8Fiorentina381612106357660
9Torino381314117166553
10Sampdoria381212144955-648
11CagliariCagliari38145195576-2147
12SassuoloSassuolo38137185863-546
13Udinese38129174756-945
14AC Chievo VeronaChievo38127194361-1843
15Bologna38118194058-1841
16Genoa3899203864-2636
17Crotone3897223458-2434
REmpoli3888222961-3232
RPalermo3868243377-4426
RPescara3839263781-4418
> Full Version
 