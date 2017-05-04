New Transfer Talk header

Report: Everton, Chelsea monitoring Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio

Villarreal's Mateo Musacchio in action on January 28, 2012
Everton are reportedly tracking Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio, while Chelsea are also said to be interested in the 26-year-old Argentine.
Everton have been tracking Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio with a view to a summer move, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has been in impressive form for the La Liga side this season, making 29 appearances in all competitions and helping the club to fifth place in the league.

AC Milan are rumoured to have edged close to a deal for Musacchio, but according to the Liverpool Echo, the Toffees are pulling out all the stops to try and swoop for the Argentine ahead of the Rossoneri.

It is also believed that Chelsea are monitoring Musacchio as a potential replacement for John Terry, who will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Musacchio, whose Villarreal contract runs out in 2018, joined the club from River Plate's youth squad in 2009 and has made 183 appearances for the Yellow Submarines.

Villarreal's Mateo Musacchio in action on January 28, 2012
Your Comments
