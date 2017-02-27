Chelsea are set to muscle in on AC Milan's £21m move for Villarreal and Argentina defender Mateo Musacchio, according to reports.

The 26-year-old, who joined Villarreal from River Plate in 2010, has been consistently linked with a move away from El Madrigal over the last few transfer windows.

According to The Mirror, Musacchio is close to a £21m switch to AC Milan after his release clause was met by the Italians, but the Blues have asked his representatives for time to present their own offer.

Musacchio, who has won four caps for the Albiceleste, could arrive at Stamford Bridge as a direct replacement for Chelsea captain John Terry, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Arsenal were also said to be interested in the Rosario-born footballer last summer.