New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Chelsea to hijack AC Milan bid for Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio

Villarreal's Mateo Musacchio in action on January 28, 2012
© Getty Images
Chelsea are set to muscle in on AC Milan's £21m move for Villarreal and Argentina defender Mateo Musacchio, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 18:38 UK

Chelsea have expressed an interest in signing Villarreal and Argentina defender Mateo Musacchio, according to reports.

The 26-year-old, who joined Villarreal from River Plate in 2010, has been consistently linked with a move away from El Madrigal over the last few transfer windows.

According to The Mirror, Musacchio is close to a £21m switch to AC Milan after his release clause was met by the Italians, but the Blues have asked his representatives for time to present their own offer.

Musacchio, who has won four caps for the Albiceleste, could arrive at Stamford Bridge as a direct replacement for Chelsea captain John Terry, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Arsenal were also said to be interested in the Rosario-born footballer last summer.

Villarreal's Mateo Musacchio in action on January 28, 2012
Read Next:
Report: Arsenal want Mateo Musacchio
>
View our homepages for Mateo Musacchio, John Terry, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Villarreal's Mateo Musacchio in action on January 28, 2012
Report: Chelsea to hijack AC Milan bid for Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Chelsea 'offered £90m for Diego Costa during January window'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Antonio Conte sets Chelsea 29-point target to secure Premier League title
Kante pays tribute to former boss RanieriFormer Chelsea goalkeeper finds new clubKante praises Celtic forward DembeleLuiz: 'Chelsea must keep working hard'Fabregas "humbled" by Premier League milestone
Piazon: 'I will play again for Fulham'Paul Clement rues missed handball callConte: 'Chelsea dominated the game'Result: Chelsea move 11 points clear at summitTeam News: Fabregas makes 300th PL appearance
> Chelsea Homepage
More Villarreal News
Villarreal's Mateo Musacchio in action on January 28, 2012
Report: Chelsea to hijack AC Milan bid for Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio
 Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Villarreal 2-3 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Gareth Bale puts a tender arm around Cristiano Ronaldo during the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Result: Real Madrid launch stunning second-half comeback to move top of La Liga
EL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outSoldado returns to first-team trainingEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upHull sign Alfred N'Diaye on loanReport: Felipe Caicedo to join Villarreal
Leeds sign Pedraza from VillarrealLeeds to sign Villarreal winger Pedraza on loan?Simeone's son 'wanted by La Liga duo'Result: Messi rescues late point for BarcelonaLive Commentary: Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona - as it happened
> Villarreal Homepage
More AC Milan News
Villarreal's Mateo Musacchio in action on January 28, 2012
Report: Chelsea to hijack AC Milan bid for Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio
 Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Juventus Arena on November 21, 2015
Report: Manchester United lead race for Gianluigi Donnarumma
 Carlos Bacca (R) of AC Milan is challenged by Massimo Volta (L) of AC Perugia during the TIM Cup match between AC Milan and AC Perugia at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on August 17, 2015
AC Milan's Carlos Bacca turns down China approach
Lucas Perez: 'I am happy in London'Agent: 'Lucas Perez will leave Arsenal'AC Milan to move for Lucas Perez?AC Milan 'lining up move for Sissoko'Caceres to undergo Southampton medical?
Palace target Caceres turns down Milan contractMilan lose Bonaventura for rest of seasonWatford sign M'Baye Niang on loanConte to replace Courtois with Lopez?Montella: 'Niang might leave Milan'
> AC Milan Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
16Middlesbrough26410121928-922
17Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
18Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 