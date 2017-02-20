Asmir Begovic backs John Terry to prolong his Chelsea stay by another season, potentially taking him into a 23rd year in West London.

Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has claimed that John Terry it fit enough and still good enough to continue playing for the club beyond the end of the season.

The ex-England international, handed a one-year contract extension at Stamford Bridge prior to the 2016-17 campaign, has fallen down the defensive pecking order this term.

With talks over a new deal yet to get under way, and boss Antonio Conte remaining coy on the topic, Terry is widely expected to bring an end to his 22-year stay in West London by either joining a new team or hanging up his boots in the summer.

Begovic is not so sure if the club legend is ready to call it quits just yet, though, even if he ends the season on a high by lifting a Premier League and FA Cup double.

"I can see him continuing to play and while he is playing like this, I don't see why he should quit," he told reporters. "He trains every day, he's as fit as a fiddle and you don't get the sense that he is coming to an end.

"What he has in his mind and what he is planning to do is something only he can answer. But if he collects two trophies, maybe that's a great way to go out. Who knows?"

Terry has started just four games in the Premier League this term, while his only first-team outings this calendar year have each come in the FA Cup.