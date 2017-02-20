General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Asmir Begovic expects John Terry to stay at Chelsea next season

John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Asmir Begovic backs John Terry to prolong his Chelsea stay by another season, potentially taking him into a 23rd year in West London.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 20:52 UK

Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has claimed that John Terry it fit enough and still good enough to continue playing for the club beyond the end of the season.

The ex-England international, handed a one-year contract extension at Stamford Bridge prior to the 2016-17 campaign, has fallen down the defensive pecking order this term.

With talks over a new deal yet to get under way, and boss Antonio Conte remaining coy on the topic, Terry is widely expected to bring an end to his 22-year stay in West London by either joining a new team or hanging up his boots in the summer.

Begovic is not so sure if the club legend is ready to call it quits just yet, though, even if he ends the season on a high by lifting a Premier League and FA Cup double.

"I can see him continuing to play and while he is playing like this, I don't see why he should quit," he told reporters. "He trains every day, he's as fit as a fiddle and you don't get the sense that he is coming to an end.

"What he has in his mind and what he is planning to do is something only he can answer. But if he collects two trophies, maybe that's a great way to go out. Who knows?"

Terry has started just four games in the Premier League this term, while his only first-team outings this calendar year have each come in the FA Cup.

Karl Darlow of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Read Next:
Newcastle keeper Darlow on Chelsea radar?
>
View our homepages for Asmir Begovic, John Terry, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
 John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
Asmir Begovic expects John Terry to stay at Chelsea next season
 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Marcus Rashford looking for revenge against Chelsea
George Saville: "We've got no regrets"Chelsea 'lining up £70m Silva swoop'Mourinho: 'Chelsea are champions already'Report: Chelsea tracking Atalanta defenderConte hails Lincoln for historic FA Cup run
Lambert backing Chelsea for doubleFabregas hails Chelsea "togetherness"Conte: 'We deserved to beat Wolves'Lambert proud of Wolves despite defeatTerry: 'We did well to avoid upset'
> Chelsea Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version