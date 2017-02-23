AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca confirms that he has rejected a firm offer to move to the Chinese Super League.

AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca has revealed that he has turned down the chance to become the latest big-name foreigner to make the move to the Chinese Super League.

It had been widely speculated that Tianjin Quanjin were confident of signing the Colombian international before the Chinese transfer window closed next week.

However, Bacca, 30, has confirmed that he rejected interest from the super-rich league because he is "very comfortable" in Milan.

"I'm happy to be here and I feel like I'm part of the project," he told Milan TV. "How could I say no to so much money? Easily, I used my head.

"My family and I are very comfortable here. On the first day that (Milan vice-president Adriano) Galliani called me, I never thought twice about accepting. And today, I'm still happy."

Bacca was strongly linked with a move away from his Italian club in last summer's transfer window, with Arsenal, West Ham United and Paris Saint-Germain all believed to have registered their interest. Since arriving at Milan, the centre-forward has scored 29 times in 66 appearances.