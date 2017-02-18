Chelsea captain John Terry says that his side did well to avoid slipping up against Wolverhampton Wanderers on a day full of upsets in the FA Cup.

Chelsea captain John Terry has said that his side did well to avoid becoming the latest Premier League team to suffer a shock exit from the FA Cup following their 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening.

Goals from Pedro and Diego Costa sealed Chelsea's place in the quarter-finals of the competition as Antonio Conte's side avoided the same fate as Liverpool, who were beaten by Wolves in the previous round.

Earlier in the day, non-league Lincoln City created history by beating Burnley while Premier League champions Leicester City were dumped out by League One Millwall, and Terry was pleased that they did not also slip up against lower league opposition.

"It was a well-fought game today. They started well and made it difficult for us. Seeing the other results, this was not going to be easy and it is a tough place to come. We did well in the end," he told reporters.

"It would have been nice for George Savile to score but for players like me and Cesc Fabregas, who have not been playing, we need to come in, do well, keep the run going and give the manager food for thought.

"This year, especially in the Premier League, everyone is beating everyone. You cannot look at the fixture list and go, 'we can get three points there'. Teams are set up well but most importantly, we are in the hat for the next round."

Chelsea are now unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions.