On a day of upsets in the FA Cup, there was to be no third top-flight scalp in succession for Wolves as Chelsea did enough to put their name in the hat for the quarter-finals.

Wolves almost made a dream start to the tie when Chelsea youth-team graduate George Saville sent the ball back off the post from an unmarked position inside the box just four minutes in - their only real chance all evening.

It looked like being a lively encounter when Willian got on the end of an inch-perfect Cesc Fabregas pass soon after, only to be thwarted by Carl Ikeme with just the Wanderers keeper to beat.

Those two chances would ultimately prove to be the closest either side came to scoring in the first half, with plenty of battling displays across the pitch but a lack of real quality on show in the final third.

Chelsea were playing the better football, putting together a few flowing moves which ended without a serious attempt on target, while Wolves saw a few decent deliveries into the box come to nothing.

The only other incident in the opening 45 minutes saw Andreas Weimann, the matchwinner against Liverpool in the last round, barged to the ground by Willian inside the box.

Referee Jonathan Moss felt that the contact on the Derby County loanee was too minimal, however, as the tie remained delicately poised at the midway stage.

Chelsea saw plenty of the ball in the opening quarter of the second half, though all they had to show for it were wayward shots from Pedro and Kurt Zouma, the latter one of seven players to come into the side from last time out.

Despite cantering their way to the Premier League title, Chelsea had won just one of their last four away games heading into this one and it was proving to be another frustrating evening in the West Midlands as the hour mark approached.

Costa in particular was being thwarted, but he came close when sending a shot into the side-netting and then played a key part in the breakthrough goal two minutes later.

The move culminated in Willian picking out Pedro, who ghosted in around the back to coolly glance the ball past Ikeme for his fourth goal in this year's competition.

In front of their biggest home crowd since 1981, Wanderers failed to muster any sort of comeback and it was left to Costa to fire a second into the bottom corner late on to end his personal scoring draught and make sure of the win.