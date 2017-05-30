Crowd generic

Vincenzo Montella signs new AC Milan deal

AC Milan announce that head coach Vincenzo Montella signs a new two-year deal with the Italian club, which will run until the summer of 2019.
AC Milan have announced that head coach Vincenzo Montella has signed a new two-year deal with the Italian club.

Montella, whose fresh deal at the San Siro will run until the summer of 2019, led Milan back into Europe last term, with the Italian giants finishing sixth in Serie A.

It had been claimed that Milan's new owners - Chinese consortium Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux - would look to replace Montella with a big-name manager this summer, but the 42-year-old's stay at the club has been confirmed.

"After a positive season managing a great group, the club and Vincenzo Montella are ready to continue working together, renewing the contract of the Rossoneri manager," read a statement from Milan.

Montella was appointed Milan's new boss in June 2016 after leaving Sampdoria.

