AC Milan 'eye Celtic's Moussa Dembele'

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
A report claims that AC Milan consider a move for Celtic forward Moussa Dembele in this summer's transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 at 17:10 UK

AC Milan are reportedly considering a summer swoop for Celtic forward Moussa Dembele.

Dembele joined Celtic on a free transfer from Fulham last summer, and the 20-year-old has scored 32 times in 46 appearances for the Scottish giants during the 2016-17 campaign.

A number of Premier League clubs, in addition to the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona, have been credited with an interest, but according to Sky Sports News, Milan are also very much in the hunt.

Dembele netted three times in six Champions League appearances for Celtic last term, while he found the back of the net on 17 occasions in the Scottish Premiership as Celtic breezed to the title once again.

The forward has not featured since April due to a hamstring problem, but will be fit for Celtic's Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen this weekend.

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Your Comments
US Citta di Palermo coach Gennaro Gattuso looks on during the Serie B match between US Citta di Palermo and Empoli FC on August 31, 2013
Gennaro Gattuso "very happy" with AC Milan return
 Mbaye Niang and Marcelo Brozovic in action during the Serie A game between AC Milan and Inter Milan on January 31, 2016
M'Baye Niang keen to avoid Watford transfer?
Celtic striker Moussa Dembele in training ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Barcelona at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Celtic forward Moussa Dembele fit for Scottish Cup final
 Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Liverpool reject Celtic bid for Harry Wilson?
