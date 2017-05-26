AC Milan 'eye Celtic's Moussa Dembele'

A report claims that AC Milan consider a move for Celtic forward Moussa Dembele in this summer's transfer window.

Dembele joined Celtic on a free transfer from Fulham last summer, and the 20-year-old has scored 32 times in 46 appearances for the Scottish giants during the 2016-17 campaign.

A number of Premier League clubs, in addition to the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona, have been credited with an interest, but according to Sky Sports News, Milan are also very much in the hunt.

Dembele netted three times in six Champions League appearances for Celtic last term, while he found the back of the net on 17 occasions in the Scottish Premiership as Celtic breezed to the title once again.

The forward has not featured since April due to a hamstring problem, but will be fit for Celtic's Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen this weekend.